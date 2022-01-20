Suspect sentenced in DUI crash killing 2 motorcyclists on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged with killing two motorcyclists while driving under the influence was sentenced in court on Thursday morning.

Pierre Malisthanga plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Jimmy Ransom and William Bevill died after being hit by Malisthanga’s car on Manslick Road while out on a ride.

Police said Malisthanga’s car crossed the center line and drove into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane, hitting the two motorcyclists.

Bevill was pronounced dead at the scene. Ransom was taken to the hospital and died the following morning.

Malisthanga was initially charged with murder for the incident, but those charges were later dropped following a plea deal made by the Jefferson County Officer of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Ransom’s family said during Thursday’s sentencing the manslaughter charges for Malisthanga don’t go far enough in serving justice for Ransom and Bevill’s deaths.

“In one night, he took away half my family,” Ransom’s daughter Chandea Risen said. “That was my support system, my village. And that’s something I can never get back, and he’s gotten to spend the last two years at home on home incarceration and he’s going to get credit for time served. And he’s going to be eligible for parole in what 6 months for killing two people? It’s just not fair, it just doesn’t feel like it’s justice to me.”

Malisthanga was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison.

