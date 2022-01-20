Victim of S. 6th St. deadly shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Old Louisville neighborhood has been released.

Korey Gilbert, 27, of Jeffersonville, Ind. was pronounced dead around 4:05 a.m. in the University Hospital Emergency Department.

Gilbert was found shot about 35 minutes earlier in the 900 block of S. 6th Street. Louisville Metro police have not said what led to the shooting, but do say all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

