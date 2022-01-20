Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Victim of S. 6th St. deadly shooting identified

Louisville Metro police officers securing the scene of a deadly January 19, 2022 shooting in...
Louisville Metro police officers securing the scene of a deadly January 19, 2022 shooting in the 900 block of S. 6th Street.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man killed in a shooting early Wednesday in the Old Louisville neighborhood has been released.

Korey Gilbert, 27, of Jeffersonville, Ind. was pronounced dead around 4:05 a.m. in the University Hospital Emergency Department.

Gilbert was found shot about 35 minutes earlier in the 900 block of S. 6th Street. Louisville Metro police have not said what led to the shooting, but do say all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Cloudy with wind chills in the teens
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

The oil panting, 'The Bath,' was the winning piece of art for the 36th annual Horsing Around...
Louisville high schooler wins art contest, seat on Millionaire’s Row for Kentucky Derby
Marquis Mitchell, 18, had no criminal history prior to the murder charge in Deputy Brandon...
Suspect in Deputy Brandon Shirley’s murder moved to LMDC
Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license