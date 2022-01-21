Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

18-year-old shot and killed in PRP neighborhood identified by coroner

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:59 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the PRP neighborhood on Thursday night has been identified by officials.

Khalil Roberts died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed.

Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD Major Corey Robinson.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late teens, later identified as Roberts, who had been shot at the location. Robinson said the victim was unconscious when he was found and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is somebody who should be planning for college, now we’re having to plan for burial; it’s just sad,” Robinson said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Robinson said officers have been canvassing the neighborhood and looking for information leading to arrests.

“That’s what we need is for people to come out,” Robinson said. “If you know something or heard something, please let us know.”

Neighbor Betty Wooldridge said she been living in this neighborhood for 50 years and not once has she ever felt threatened or unsafe because of violent crime, because she’s never known it to happen here.

”Normally this is a good neighborhood,” Woolridge said.

Neighbors said they were surprised to learn something so horrific happened on their street overnight. However, they were not surprised crime had finally moved into their neighborhood.

”It’s happening all over the country, it’s not just Louisville,” Woolridge said, “It’s everywhere, I don’t know why.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

The City of Louisville helped set up both sites.
Free COVID testing sites open in west Louisville
JCPS students were last in the classroom on January 6.
JCPS returns to the classroom after 17-day hiatus
Anyone needing help with their taxes will now have the option of a free tax preparation service...
Louisville Metro offering free help for filing taxes
Every week it seems those in need of a COVID-19 test can’t get their hands on one.
New walk-in COVID-19 testing site comes to heart of downtown Louisville
In a letter from JCPS, students will be returning to in person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.
JCPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24