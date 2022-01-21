18-year-old shot and killed in PRP neighborhood identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the PRP neighborhood on Thursday night has been identified by officials.

Khalil Roberts died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, the Jefferson County Coroner confirmed.

Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD Major Corey Robinson.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late teens, later identified as Roberts, who had been shot at the location. Robinson said the victim was unconscious when he was found and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is somebody who should be planning for college, now we’re having to plan for burial; it’s just sad,” Robinson said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Robinson said officers have been canvassing the neighborhood and looking for information leading to arrests.

“That’s what we need is for people to come out,” Robinson said. “If you know something or heard something, please let us know.”

Neighbor Betty Wooldridge said she been living in this neighborhood for 50 years and not once has she ever felt threatened or unsafe because of violent crime, because she’s never known it to happen here.

”Normally this is a good neighborhood,” Woolridge said.

Neighbors said they were surprised to learn something so horrific happened on their street overnight. However, they were not surprised crime had finally moved into their neighborhood.

”It’s happening all over the country, it’s not just Louisville,” Woolridge said, “It’s everywhere, I don’t know why.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

