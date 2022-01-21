Support Local Businesses
Big Night by Phinisee Sparks Hoosier Upset

Rob Phinisee crowd surfs with IU fans
Rob Phinisee crowd surfs with IU fans(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Thursday night.

Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points as the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Phinisee had four steals.

Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Purdue but missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3) lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.

