Case for driver charged in fatal Westport Road crash waived to grand jury

Alyssha McFadden, 31, is accused of killing George and Margaret Herbig in a car accident on Westport Road on Nov. 20.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman charged in a fatal November 2021 crash will face a grand jury.

Alyssha McFadden, 31, is accused of killing George and Margaret Herbig in a car accident on Westport Road on Nov. 20. She was driving erratically while intoxicated before the crash, and was found with an open bottle of vodka in the center console of her car, according to her arrest report. A hospital worker also smelled alcohol on her after she was brought there for treatment.

After the crash, McFadden spent more than a month in the hospital before being transferred to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

McFadden appeared in Jefferson County District Court on Friday, where her case was waived to a grand jury. She was wheeled into court in a wheelchair and covered her face during her brief time before the judge.

She is charged with two counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence and is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond.

