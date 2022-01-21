Child’s death at Louisville childcare center under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway at an east Louisville childcare center after a child allegedly died there.

The investigation is happening at Kayfield Academy II on Nelson Miller Parkway off of Old Henry Road, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson and Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesperson confirmed.

Friday afternoon, the facility had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice.

When WAVE pressed for more information, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services responded, “The Cabinet for Health and Family Services does not comment on matters under investigation – an investigation is confirmed.”

The age of the child, nor the cause or time of death has been revealed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

