City renamed ‘Who Deyton, Ky’ for Bengals playoff game Saturday

The mayor in northern Kentucky's Dayton issued a proclamation renaming the city 'Who Deyton,...
The mayor in northern Kentucky's Dayton issued a proclamation renaming the city 'Who Deyton, Kentucky' on Saturday to coincide with the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashvillea. A banner with the new moniker is hung above the Bellevue-Dayton Firehouse on Sixth Avenue.(Provided by the city of 'Who Deyton Kentucky')
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mayor of Dayton in northern Kentucky issued a proclamation renaming the city ‘Who Deyton, Kentucky’ on Saturday to coincide with the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game in Nashville.

Mayor Ben Baker signed the proclamation in orange ink and also declared Saturday to be “‘Cincinnati Bengals Day’ in the City of Who Deyton, Kentucky.”

He said in a news release that the city wanted to honor and celebrate the team in a fun way with residents.

The city is showing its team spirit and support by changing the color of the city’s logo from green to orange, and altering exterior lights at City Hall and a neighboring firehouse from white to orange.

City officials also hung a large orange and black banner on the front of the firehouse announcing, “Who Deyton: Let’s Go Bengals” and updated its website and Facebook page with similar banners

In 1937, the original Cincinnati Bengals professional football team -- one of seven members of the American League of Professional Football -- held its first workout under Coach Hal Pennington at Tacoma Park in Dayton, the city said in a news release.

The team also held its first scrimmage game on Sept. 27, 1937, before 2,000 fans at Dayton’s O.W. Davis Field.

The stadium, which was only three years old at the time, continues to serve as the home of Dayton High School’s Green Devils football team.

John McAfee, an Ohio State University graduate and football coach and teacher at Dayton High School, played halfback on the original Cincinnati Bengals professional football team in 1937.

