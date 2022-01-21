FORECAST: Better chance at some sunshine today; Staying COLD!

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND CHILLS: In the teens for much of the day

THIS WEEKEND: Dry and a tad warmer Saturday; Small light snow chance Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any snow flurries will come to an end this morning. The rest of the day will feature more and more sunshine as the clouds break up. It will remain cold with highs staying below freezing yet again.

Very cold tonight with clear skies. Some rural areas could go into the single digits Saturday morning!

Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon ahead of our next minor system for Sunday. Highs will be back above freezing in most spots, but mid 30s is about the highest we’ll see around here.

Mostly cloudy and cold Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

