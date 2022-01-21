Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Better chance at some sunshine today; Staying COLD!

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND CHILLS: In the teens for much of the day
  • THIS WEEKEND: Dry and a tad warmer Saturday; Small light snow chance Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any snow flurries will come to an end this morning. The rest of the day will feature more and more sunshine as the clouds break up. It will remain cold with highs staying below freezing yet again.

Very cold tonight with clear skies. Some rural areas could go into the single digits Saturday morning!

Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon ahead of our next minor system for Sunday. Highs will be back above freezing in most spots, but mid 30s is about the highest we’ll see around here.

Mostly cloudy and cold Saturday night with lows in the 20s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/21 3AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/21 3AM Update

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Child with gunshot wound rushed to hospital

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/21 3AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/21 3AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20
As the temperatures fall overnight, roads could become an issue.
Temperatures dropping, slick roads expected for some Kentucky counties
A Metro Snow Team crew member works to fill the salt dome.
Snow crews clear Louisville roads despite COVID outages, multiple weather events