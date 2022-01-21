Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Clear and frigid tonight with 30s into the weekend

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Coldest night of the week - lows in the teens and single digits
  • Light snow showers possible Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and frigid temperatures for the overnight. Temperatures fall into the teens with a few rural areas dipping down into the single digits Saturday morning!

Clouds increase throughout Saturday ahead of our next minor system for Sunday. Highs climb into the mid to 30s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night as slide into the teens and low 20s.

Sunday brings cloudy skies with a chance for light snow showers. Light accumulations are possible to the north/east especially.

For Sunday, most snowfall will remain well to our northeast. With that being said, a dusting is possible across the Louisville Metro and maybe an inch or less for our counties in southern Indiana. There’s still some fine-tuning to do, so expect more updates into the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 22, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 21, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20
As the temperatures fall overnight, roads could become an issue.
Temperatures dropping, slick roads expected for some Kentucky counties
A Metro Snow Team crew member works to fill the salt dome.
Snow crews clear Louisville roads despite COVID outages, multiple weather events