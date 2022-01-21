FORECAST: Clear and frigid tonight with 30s into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Coldest night of the week - lows in the teens and single digits

Light snow showers possible Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and frigid temperatures for the overnight. Temperatures fall into the teens with a few rural areas dipping down into the single digits Saturday morning!

Clouds increase throughout Saturday ahead of our next minor system for Sunday. Highs climb into the mid to 30s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday night as slide into the teens and low 20s.

Sunday brings cloudy skies with a chance for light snow showers. Light accumulations are possible to the north/east especially.

For Sunday, most snowfall will remain well to our northeast. With that being said, a dusting is possible across the Louisville Metro and maybe an inch or less for our counties in southern Indiana. There’s still some fine-tuning to do, so expect more updates into the weekend.

