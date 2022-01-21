Support Local Businesses
Girl shot in face with BB gun in Louisville rushed to hospital

A child in Louisville was shot in the face with a BB gun on Jan. 21 on North 38th Street, an LMPD spokesperson said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child in Louisville who was shot in the face with a BB gun on Friday afternoon is expected to survive.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on North 38th Street, an LMPD spokesperson said.

The child, a 12-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital by her mother and treated for her injuries.

It was not revealed who shot the gun, but no criminal charges have been filed.

