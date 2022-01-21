Girl shot in face with BB gun in Louisville rushed to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child in Louisville who was shot in the face with a BB gun on Friday afternoon is expected to survive.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on North 38th Street, an LMPD spokesperson said.

The child, a 12-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital by her mother and treated for her injuries.

It was not revealed who shot the gun, but no criminal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.