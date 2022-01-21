Horse who portrayed Seabiscuit dies at 24 at retirement farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Old Friends retirement farm in Kentucky said a 24-year-old thoroughbred who was one of several who portrayed Seabiscuit in the 2003 film has died.

The farm’s president, Michael Blowen, said Thursday that Popcorn Deelites died of complications from colic.

Popcorn Deelites was retired at Old Friends in Georgetown in 2005.

He appeared in numerous scenes throughout the Oscar-nominated film, including the match race against 1937 Triple Crown winner War Admiral.

The farm said Popcorn Deelites started 58 times and had 11 wins with career earnings of $56,880.

