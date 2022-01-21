‘I am not going to the park no more’ : 8-year-old boy shot in Jacobs neighborhood recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old boy is back home from the hospital and making a recovery after being shot in the park while playing with his friends.

Mohammad Azimi was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Jan. 12. The call came in around 4:50 p.m. that afternoon to the 1800 block of Carl Court.

The 8-year-old’s father, Mohammad Nasir, was in shock as he found his son had been hit.

“As soon as I came out I saw a bullet hole,” Nasir said. ”Then I saw blood on his belly.”

Family members rushed Mohammad to the hospital and met up with an ambulance on the way, sending the boy into emergency surgery.

Mohammad was discharged from the hospital nearly a week later.

“He is able to walk, and he is eating right now,” Nasir said. “He is good.”

While the injuries are healing, the mental and physical toll has been taken on both the father and son.

“Right now, the only thing I can hear from him is, ‘I am not going to the park no more,’” Nasir said.

Police have made three arrests in connection to the shooting. One of the suspects, 22-year-old Dewann Lamont Billups, has been charged with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment and gun possession by a felon.

Court documents state that Billups and the two other suspects were involved in a shootout, where 8-year-old Mohammad was caught in the crossfire.

Nasir said the family plans to move from the location and hopes that guns will stop being placed into the wrong hands.

