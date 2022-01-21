Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘I am not going to the park no more’ : 8-year-old boy shot in Jacobs neighborhood recovering

By Kennedy Hayes and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 8-year-old boy is back home from the hospital and making a recovery after being shot in the park while playing with his friends.

Mohammad Azimi was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Jan. 12. The call came in around 4:50 p.m. that afternoon to the 1800 block of Carl Court.

The 8-year-old’s father, Mohammad Nasir, was in shock as he found his son had been hit.

“As soon as I came out I saw a bullet hole,” Nasir said. ”Then I saw blood on his belly.”

Family members rushed Mohammad to the hospital and met up with an ambulance on the way, sending the boy into emergency surgery.

Mohammad was discharged from the hospital nearly a week later.

“He is able to walk, and he is eating right now,” Nasir said. “He is good.”

While the injuries are healing, the mental and physical toll has been taken on both the father and son.

“Right now, the only thing I can hear from him is, ‘I am not going to the park no more,’” Nasir said.

Police have made three arrests in connection to the shooting. One of the suspects, 22-year-old Dewann Lamont Billups, has been charged with complicity to assault, complicity to wanton endangerment and gun possession by a felon.

Court documents state that Billups and the two other suspects were involved in a shootout, where 8-year-old Mohammad was caught in the crossfire.

Nasir said the family plans to move from the location and hopes that guns will stop being placed into the wrong hands.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
A mainly clear sky will take us into the early hours on Saturday.
FORECAST: Lake effect snow showers end tonight, frigid mornings to come
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man shows up at a hospital after being shot...
Man who died after showing up at hospital with gunshot wounds identified by officials
Man killed in overnight shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police arrest 2 juveniles involved in southwest Louisville pursuit

Latest News

State representatives have introduced a bill into the House seeking to make charitable or...
Ky. representatives introduce bill to make charitable bail organizations illegal
In its 36th annual Horsing Around With Art competition, the Kentucky Derby Museum selected a...
Louisville high schooler wins art contest, seat on Millionaire’s Row for Kentucky Derby
The fire was reported in a cell on the building’s 8th floor around 4:30 p.m.
Fire in Metro Corrections cell under investigation
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified