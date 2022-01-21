JCPS parents brace for return to in-person instruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two weeks since students in Jefferson County Public Schools have had in-person instruction. JCPS will return next week, but COVID-19 remains a concern for the district and some parents who will send their children back to school.

Despite the fact that students are not in classrooms, parents have access to school resources such as meal distribution sites. That is one of the things JCPS is doing to ensure that their students are cared for both inside and outside of the classroom.

Helen Sallee, a grandparent of three JCPS students, said Friday at the Crums Lane Elementary site that she trusts the district’s decision-making and the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Nevertheless, she said she’d like to see kids back in the classroom.

“I think JCPS is going to make the right call,” she said. “We can’t hide from it. If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. You just have to take your precautions and do what we’ve been doing.”

Students are scheduled to return on Monday, but Olmstead South eighth grader Desiree Birkla said she is concerned about the constantly changing plans.

“It’s stressful because you don’t know when you’re going to school,” Birkla said. “They just keep saying this and that.”

Birkla said she hopes that JCPS will return on Monday as planned.

