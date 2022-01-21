Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS parents brace for return to in-person instruction

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio takes on summer summer work with a student Zachary Taylor...
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio takes on summer summer work with a student Zachary Taylor Elementary.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two weeks since students in Jefferson County Public Schools have had in-person instruction. JCPS will return next week, but COVID-19 remains a concern for the district and some parents who will send their children back to school.

Despite the fact that students are not in classrooms, parents have access to school resources such as meal distribution sites. That is one of the things JCPS is doing to ensure that their students are cared for both inside and outside of the classroom.

Helen Sallee, a grandparent of three JCPS students, said Friday at the Crums Lane Elementary site that she trusts the district’s decision-making and the COVID-19 safety guidelines. Nevertheless, she said she’d like to see kids back in the classroom.

“I think JCPS is going to make the right call,” she said. “We can’t hide from it. If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it. You just have to take your precautions and do what we’ve been doing.”

Students are scheduled to return on Monday, but Olmstead South eighth grader Desiree Birkla said she is concerned about the constantly changing plans.

“It’s stressful because you don’t know when you’re going to school,” Birkla said. “They just keep saying this and that.”

Birkla said she hopes that JCPS will return on Monday as planned.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

COVID-19 maps of Kentucky reveal a number of hotspots where positivity rates far outnumber...
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Fans will need to be both fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in...
Adele’s Las Vegas residency requires full vaccination and proof of negative test
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19