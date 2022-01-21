KHS rescue dogs Ethan and Travolta partner up with Busch Light

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky Humane Society rescue dogs who went through similar recovery stories are now teaming up for an official sponsorship.

Travolta will be joining the Busch Light team with Ethan, who was appointed the company’s Chief Tasting Officer for Busch’s dog-friendly brew in May.

In a tweet from Busch Beer, Travolta will be named the company’s “Senior Vice Pawsident,” and will receive medical benefits as part of the sponsorship.

“Busch Light is proud to continue its work to assist the KHS and continue broadly supporting the canine community through programs like Adopt-A-Dog and Busch Dog Brew,” the tweet reads.

Travolta was recently dropped off at the Kentucky Humane Society in early January after being discovered by an Uber driver in an emaciated state.

Kentucky Humane Society began caring for the dog, whose story was very similar to rescue dog Ethan.

Ethan was found left for dead in the shelter’s parking lot in January 2021. His recovery story was shared nationwide and he was later adopted by KHS Facilities Director Jeff Callaway.

The Kentucky Humane Society recently received $15,000 from Feeders Pet Supply for sales of the “Ethan’s Choice Biscuits” by Incredipet. Ethan and his friend Travolta were in attendance for the check presentation on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.