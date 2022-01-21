Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. woman facing manslaughter charge after elderly mother dies from septic shock

Constance Neaves
Constance Neaves(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her elderly mother.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Constance Neaves is facing a manslaughter charge for neglect that led to the death of her mother, Opal Webb.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began on November 13 when deputies were sent to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly woman.

They say Webb was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely malnourished.

Neaves said she has been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her. However, hospital staff told deputies it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in.

Webb died on November 15.

The sheriff’s office says doctors listed the cause of death for Webb as septic shock secondary to translocation of bacteria from skin breakdown and neglect contributed to her death.

Neaves was arrested Friday on a charge of manslaughter 2nd degree.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell. Farrell...
‘Perfect leader’: Ky. woman takes command of USS Constitution
The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere...
LMPD tow lot amnesty ends with dozens of cars released
Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind experience offering a Bats baseball game and...
Baseball and fireworks: ‘Thunder at Slugger’ tickets now on sale
Earnhardt is a two-time Daytona 500 winner who was chosen as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 15...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame
WAVE News - Friday evening, January 21, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, January 21, 2022