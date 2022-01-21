LMPD identifies officer who shot subject firing at officers during carjacking investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The officer who shot a suspect firing at Louisville Metro Police officers investigating a carjacking in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified.

LMPD said Officer William Stull was involved in the officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Harrod and Patton Courts on Dec. 12.

Police said officers were called to the intersection around 5 p.m. that night on reports of a carjacking in the area. As investigators began setting up a perimeter, a man began opening fire on officers.

The suspect was later identified as 45-year-old Howard Harris.

Arrest documents revealed that police obtained surveillance video of Harris attempting to carjack a victim and shoot him at Harrod Court, getting into the victim’s car on the passenger side and pointing a gun at his head while demanding the car.

Harris is said to have fired three rounds as the victim tried to lock his doors. One of the bullets grazed the victim’s thigh and arm.

When officers later arrived on scene, Harris walked up to the corner of a nearby building and fired upon them. After running from the scene, Stull was one of the officers who began chasing after Harris. LMPD said Stull shot Harris during the chase.

Police said Harris’ injuries were not considered serious. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and charged.

Stull has been with the Louisville Metro Police Department since 2018. He started as a recruit and was promoted to officer in 2019.

Police provided documents to WAVE News on Stull’s employment. The officer received multiple letters of commendation and had no reprimands in his file.

LMPD also said bodycam footage is not being released at this time as investigators are attempting to identify and interview witnesses in the video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

