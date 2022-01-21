LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died in a two-vehicle collision in South Louisville on Thursday night.

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on reports of a motor vehicle accident, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

According to early investigation, a pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed south on Preston Highway making a left turn onto Cooper Chapel Road.

In the middle of the turn, an SUV heading north on Preston Highway crashed into the pickup, causing the pickup to catch on fire.

A female passenger within the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was able to escape with minor injuries, police confirmed.

The two occupants of the SUV both received minor injuries.

Police said traffic at the intersection is being diverted at this time while crews clear the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

