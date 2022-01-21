Teen accused in murder of Deputy Brandon Shirley pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18-year-old suspect charged with complicity to murder in connection to the death of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court on Friday.

On Aug. 5, 2021, Brandon Shirley was shot while working security detail at Rockford Lane Auto Sales; he died later in the hospital. He was 26.

Following a reward of $75,000 and a months-long manhunt, Marquis Mitchell, 18, was caught by U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12 in Floyd County, Ind. Another suspect, Jesse Johnson, 28, was caught the same day in Louisville and was also charged with complicity to murder.

Mitchell had no prior criminal history when he was charged in Shirley’s death. He waived a formal arraignment in court on Friday after pleading not guilty and said his family is working to get him a lawyer. He is scheduled to return to court on April 26 for a pretrial conference.

Johnson has been arrested at least 30 times in Indiana, including nine separate felony charges stemming from drug trafficking, meth possession, auto theft, and evading home incarceration - a near arrest nearly every year since 2012. Johnson also faced multiple charges for allegedly fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are being held at LMDC on $500,000 bonds.

The day both men were arrested, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said a conviction for both men is expected.

“I wish we could answer more questions, but right now our priority is a conviction,” Shields said. “We want all of this evidence to come out and convict these individuals — put them away where they belong, caged like animals.”

Brandon Shirley’s family said that he devoted his life to public service.

“We were thrilled when our son stepped into law enforcement,” the deputy’s father, Brian Shirley, said. “I have several family members that were in law enforcement, so we were thrilled when he took that profession.”

