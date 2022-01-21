Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the PRP neighborhood late Thursday night has left one teenager dead, Louisville Metro Police confirmed

Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Corey Robinson.

When officers arrived, they found a male in his late teens who had been shot at the location. Robinson said the victim was unconscious when he was found and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is somebody who should be planning for college, now we’re having to plan for burial; it’s just sad,” Robinson said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Robinson said officers have been canvassing the neighborhood and looking for information leading to arrests.

“That’s what we need is for people to come out,” Robinson said. “If you know something or heard something, please let us know.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.