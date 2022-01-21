Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties

Brittany A. Kimsey, 32 of Symsonia, faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of...
Brittany A. Kimsey, 32 of Symsonia, faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of Graves and McCracken Counties on Wednesday, January 19.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Symsonia woman faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of Graves and McCracken Counties on Wednesday, January 19.

According to Kentucky State Police, a juvenile in Graves County called police in the evening, claiming that her mother had assaulted her.

As troopers drove the to scene, they spotted the woman in question, 32-year-old Brittany A. Kimsey, driving a car in Symsonia.

When a trooper attempted to pull her over for a traffic violation at the intersection of State Route 534 and State Route 348, she sped off.

This is when troopers chased after Kimsey on State Route 348.

KSP said Kimsey reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour and she nearly hit a trooper head-on. The trooper swerved out of the way by making an evasive maneuver.

The chase ended in McCracken County when Kimsey crashed her car.

She received medical attention after the crash and then she was arrested.

Kimsey was booked into the the McCracken County Jail on the following charges: criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, attempted murder of a police officer, DUI 2nd offense, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, multiple counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree and several traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man found shot and killed inside car on Taylor Blvd. identified
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell clarified that he did not mean to say that turnout among...
McConnell clarifies comment made about Black voters
The front of St. Boniface Catholic Church faces the sun.
FORECAST: Clear and frigid tonight with 30s into the weekend
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 22, 2022
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Afternoon, January 21, 2022
Tiffany Swift, 25 of Ohio Co. arrested for murder in Butler Co.
Woman arrested after fatal stabbing in Butler Co.