Baseball and fireworks: ‘Thunder at Slugger’ tickets now on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind experience offering a Bats baseball game and Louisville’s largest firework show.

“Thunder at Slugger” will take place on April 23, allowing guests to watch a Louisville Bats baseball game at Slugger Field and stay for Thunder Over Louisville’s air and fireworks shows.

Individual tickets begin at $29, giving fans access to the entire “Thunder at Slugger” experience, including:

Bats Baseball Game – First pitch is 2:05 p.m. between the Bats and Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Air Show – Fans can kick back in their seat during the Bats game to watch the air show overhead at Louisville Slugger Field. Air show begins at 3 p.m.

Postgame Concert – Enjoy a live concert in center field. Admission to the concert is included with a ticket to the Bats game that afternoon. Concert will begin approximately 45 minutes after conclusion of the Bats and Cubs game (live performer will be announced at a later date).

Fireworks Show – The Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show can be seen clearly from the seats at Louisville Slugger Field. Fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. (*Air and fireworks show times are approximate)

Louisville Slugger Field will open for “Thunder at Slugger” starting at noon on April 23.

Fans will also be able to purchase a Thunder Ticket Package, which will allow guests to pre-purchase tickets to “Thunder at Slugger,” the 4th of July game, and the Labor Day eve game. Tickets for that package begin at $55.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.