FORECAST: Cold temperatures and increasing clouds today

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold weather through the weekend
  • Light snow showers tomorrow
  • Rain to snow possible on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll start off the day with mostly sunny skies and bitterly cold temperatures. Clouds increase throughout this afternoon. Highs climb into the mid to 30s tomorrow afternoon. Cloudy skies settle in overnight as lows dip into the mid 20s.

A few flurries and light snow showers could begin just before sunrise Sunday. Sunday brings cloudy skies with a chance for light snow showers. Light accumulations are possible to the north/east especially. Snow showers come to an end under partly cloudy skies. Low dip down into the low 20s.

We’ll start off the new work week with temperatures a few degrees above average, but it won’t last for long. A cold front will move through the area, bringing with it the chance for a changeover from rain to snow. It’s still early, so specifics will be fine-tuned through the next few days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

