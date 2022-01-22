Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of KY National Guard soldier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022.

Following the request by the Adjutant General of Kentucky, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty in in El Paso, Texas as part of the Southwest Border Mission, according to the press release.

Funeral arrangements for Patrick are scheduled for Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years. He was also a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Kentucky, the release said.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

