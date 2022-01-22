Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of KY National Guard soldier

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentucky National Guard soldier who died Jan. 10, 2022.

Following the request by the Adjutant General of Kentucky, flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Sgt. 1st Class Johnnie Lee Patrick II died while serving on active duty in in El Paso, Texas as part of the Southwest Border Mission, according to the press release.

Funeral arrangements for Patrick are scheduled for Sunday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Estill County.

Patrick served in the Kentucky National Guard for more than 20 years. He was also a member of the 207th Engineer Company out of Jackson, Kentucky, the release said.

All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Additional flag status information is available here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Voted most likely to succeed in 2020
Voted most likely to succeed, Louisville Male HS student jailed for murder
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating
Christopher Vonkeith Bachelor Jr., 21, from Louisville was charged with two counts of murder in...
Suspect arrested in deadly double shooting on Cecil Avenue

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Cold temperatures and increasing clouds today
LMPD are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead
Grab-N-Go Forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, January 22, 2022
The district made the call after too many staff members were either sick or in quarantine due...
JCPS parents frustrated with last-minute calls on remote learning