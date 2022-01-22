Support Local Businesses
JCPS parents frustrated with last-minute calls on remote learning

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School parents are concerned after two weeks of non-tradition instruction (NTI).

The district made the call after too many staff members were either sick or in quarantine due to the omicron surge.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio tweeted on Friday that the district will decide about further instruction on Sunday. He said they will look at the most up-to-date information on teacher absences.

“There’s not really much I can do, it is what it is,” Andrea Metcalf said.

Metcalf is a single mother of two daughters, a first-grade and third-grade student. She said adjusting her schedule to also teach her daughters is difficult.

“You’re having to try and teach one in one room and keep that one quiet, because this one’s on a meeting and this one’s on a meeting at the same time, and they’re yelling at each other from opposite rooms like ‘Be quiet I’m on a meeting;’ that’s the hardest part,” she described.

Metcalf said she understands why her children are learning from home, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Ariel McClain has mixed emotions about it too.

“Watching my one-year-old and six-year-old go through COVID, I completely understand why we’re doing NTI,” McClain said.

Both mothers are worried they won’t be given enough of a heads-up to make plans for the upcoming week if children are still learning virtually.

“Sunday is definitely not enough time,” McClain said, “I feel like we at least need to know like tonight or tomorrow.”

“I’m waiting for them to announce it probably at 9 p.m. on Sunday about Monday’s schedule,” Metcalf said.

The district has two remaining days of NTI, plus ten additional days of remote learning, which can’t be used for the entire district.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

