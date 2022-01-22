LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead a woman in critical condition after a shooting took place Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers responded to the 4300 block of Norbrook around 7:15 a.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man and woman had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Smiley said.

The woman was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital. Officials could not confirm the condition of her injuries at this time.

LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.