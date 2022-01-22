Support Local Businesses
LMPD tow lot amnesty ends with dozens of cars released

The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria. (Source: Air 3)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a week long amnesty period on the city’s tow lot, Louisville Metro Police have totaled up the number of cars retrieved and released to the public.

During the tow lot’s amnesty period from Jan. 17 through Jan 21, LMPD said 89 total vehicles were released.

Angela Ingram, Public Affairs Manager for LMPD said the first two days of the program resulted in 30 vehicles picked up by their owners.

The amnesty period was announced last Friday, allowing individuals to pick up vehicles from within the tow lot without towing or storage fees.

Metro Council partnered with city leaders to create the amnesty ordinance to help clear out the overcrowded lot by eliminating a financial barrier.

Over the last few months, LMPD said auctions and scrapping have also helped to remove more than 1,000 cars in the lot over the past few months.

Metro government is also looking to open a temporary auction lot in Shively to help move out more cars and clear abandoned vehicles from roadways. The proposal has not yet been approved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

