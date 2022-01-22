Notre Dame ruins Russ Smith celebration, beats Cards 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the day when Russ Smith had his #2 raised to the rafters in the KFC Yum! Center, Notre Dame spoiled the party by shooting 63% from the field and hitting 15-23 three-pointers in an 82-70 win over UofL.

“Hats off to Notre Dame,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “They are as good of an offensive team as we’ve played all year.”

The Cards looked great offensively in the first half. Jarrod West scored all 14 of his points in the first 20 minutes, including his fourth three-pointer with 4.4 seconds left for a 45-38 UofL lead at the half.

A Jae’Lyn Wither steal and slam put UofL up 62-59 with 9:44 left, but that’s when Notre Dame went on a decisive 17-1 run.

The Irish were led by Blake Wesley with 22 points. He was 3-4 from three.

Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson each scored 13.

The Irish improve to 12-6, 5-2 in the ACC. UofL falls to 11-8, 5-4. It was the Cards fourth loss in their last five games.

UofL visits Virginia (11-8, 5-4) on Monday night at 7 p.m.

