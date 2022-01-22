Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Notre Dame ruins Russ Smith celebration, beats Cards 82-70

Notre Dame beats UofL 82-70
Notre Dame beats UofL 82-70(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the day when Russ Smith had his #2 raised to the rafters in the KFC Yum! Center, Notre Dame spoiled the party by shooting 63% from the field and hitting 15-23 three-pointers in an 82-70 win over UofL.

“Hats off to Notre Dame,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “They are as good of an offensive team as we’ve played all year.”

The Cards looked great offensively in the first half. Jarrod West scored all 14 of his points in the first 20 minutes, including his fourth three-pointer with 4.4 seconds left for a 45-38 UofL lead at the half.

A Jae’Lyn Wither steal and slam put UofL up 62-59 with 9:44 left, but that’s when Notre Dame went on a decisive 17-1 run.

The Irish were led by Blake Wesley with 22 points. He was 3-4 from three.

Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson each scored 13.

The Irish improve to 12-6, 5-2 in the ACC. UofL falls to 11-8, 5-4. It was the Cards fourth loss in their last five games.

UofL visits Virginia (11-8, 5-4) on Monday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
Voted most likely to succeed in 2020
Voted most likely to succeed, Louisville Male HS student jailed for murder
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Christopher Vonkeith Bachelor Jr., 21, from Louisville was charged with two counts of murder in...
Suspect arrested in deadly double shooting on Cecil Avenue
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

UofL retires Russ Smith's #2
UofL retires Russ Smith’s #2
Walker Kessler scored 19 points and K.D. Johnson added 17, helping No. 2 Auburn keep its hot...
#2 Auburn holds off #12 UK 80-71
Earnhardt is a two-time Daytona 500 winner who was chosen as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 15...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame
Rob Phinisee crowd surfs with IU fans
Big Night by Phinisee Sparks Hoosier Upset