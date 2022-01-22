Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Page County woman charged after comments made at school board meeting

Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting
Officials respond to weapons comment made at Page County School Board meeting(Page County Public Schools | WHSV)
By Kyle Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department charged a woman who made a perceived threat at Thursday night’s Page County School Board meeting.

According to police, Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-60 Oral Threat While on School Property.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County superintendent Dr. Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

According to police, the magistrate released King on a personal recognizance bond.

* * * FROM THE DESK OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE * * * Luray Police Department has charged Amelia Ruffner King, a 42 year old...

Posted by Luray Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road on...
LMPD: Woman killed in deadly South Louisville collision
Jamarcus Glover was at the center of the drug investigation that led to Breonna Taylor’s death...
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover arrested for drugs, driving with suspended license
LMPD said the three individuals seen on video committed a home invasion on the 3100 block of...
Police attempt to locate home invasion, murder suspects caught on camera
Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
Calls came in around 11:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Swaps Lane, near Upper Hunters Trace, on...
Teenager shot and killed in PRP neighborhood; police investigating

Latest News

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell. Farrell...
‘Perfect leader’: Ky. woman takes command of USS Constitution
The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere...
LMPD tow lot amnesty ends with dozens of cars released
Tickets are now on sale for a one-of-a-kind experience offering a Bats baseball game and...
Baseball and fireworks: ‘Thunder at Slugger’ tickets now on sale
Earnhardt is a two-time Daytona 500 winner who was chosen as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 15...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame
WAVE News - Friday evening, January 21, 2022
WAVE News - Friday evening, January 21, 2022