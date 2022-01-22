Support Local Businesses
Suspect accused of killing man with a two-by-four appears in court


Maurice Taylor, 61, appeared in court on Saturday after he was charged with murder and robbery in the first degree.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man appeared in court Saturday morning after he allegedly killed another man, and proceeded to rob the victim back in November.

Maurice Taylor, 61, was charged with murder and robbery in the first degree after he was accused of beating another man to death with a two-by-four.

According to the arrest slip, Taylor waited outside of the location the victim was at until he came outside, then beat him in the head with a piece of wood in front of several witnesses.

The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

After the man was beat, Taylor went through and stole items from the victim’s pockets. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the scene and the victim was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The victim later died from his injuries on Dec. 5, 2021.

