Suspect arrested in deadly double shooting on Cecil Avenue

Christopher Vonkeith Bachelor Jr., 21, from Louisville was charged with two counts of murder in connection to the double shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on Nov. 8.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a suspect on Friday in connection with a double homicide in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Christopher Vonkeith Bachelor Jr., 21, from Louisville was charged with two counts of murder in connection to the double shooting in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on Nov. 8.

That night, officers were called to reports of a man and a woman found shot inside of a car at the location.

The man, 21-year-old Tony Sanders, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, 19-year-old Essance Duvall, was sent to University Hospital and died two days later.

Bachelor has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Jan. 22.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

