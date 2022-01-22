Voted most likely to succeed, Louisville Male HS student jailed for murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Male high school graduate, voted “most likely to succeed” in his 2020 class, is now charged with murder.

19-year-old Davis Zimmerman was arrested in California for a first-degree murder charge filed against him in Florida.

The U.S. Marshals posted a photo to their Twitter page trumpeting their capture of 19-year-old Davis Zimmerman last week.

Details of what happened in a Hollywood, Florida motel remain scarce.

Police said they were called there around noon on Jan. 6. A woman’s body was found in one of the rooms.

Police have not identified her, only saying she is a homicide victim.

One day later, police filed an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Davis Zimmerman for first-degree murder.

“I serve as the president of the Louisville Male High School Republicans, the president of the future problem solvers, and captain of varsity soccer,” Zimmerman said in a YouTube video.

Zimmerman created that video to apply for a scholarship at Southern Methodist University.

The school said he was enrolled in fall of 2021, but isn’t currently.

He graduated from Louisville Male High school in 2020 where he was voted most likely to succeed.

His Linkedin page said he interned for Senator Mitch McConnell.

A spokesman said he was an unpaid intern and one of hundreds of campaign volunteers.

Zimmerman is booked in the Orange County jail waiting for an extradition hearing to be sent back to Broward County, Florida.

Zimmerman’s next hearing in California is set for Feb. 2. Florida prosecutors have not made their case public yet.

