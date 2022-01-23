All lanes of I-264 east closed after multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metrosafe said all lanes of I-264 eastbound at Dixie Highway are closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

Metrosafe said the wreck happened around 6:51 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple cars were involved, causing several injuries. Metrosafe said some of those injuries are critical.

LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.