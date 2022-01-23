Support Local Businesses
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large

Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County sheriff’s office is investigating a possible theft and homicide early morning Saturday.

Between 3:15 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., two suspects who were driving a white Dodge pickup truck pulled into the driveway of a home on Woodsdale Road, according to Sheriff Walt Sholar.

Sholar said the pickup truck the suspects were driving was stolen out of Casey County.

The two suspects are believed to have hooked the homeowner’s trailer to the pick up truck, and driven away.

Sholar said the homeowner tried to chase the suspects in a car as they fled the scene.

Not long after, there was a crash at the intersection of Woodsdale Road and Cedar Grove Road.

Sholar said the suspects shot and killed the homeowner, then ran away.

Family members told WAVE News the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.

WAVE reporters were able to speak to Earl Watts, Kevin’s brother.

“I mean, I’m lost that was my best friend,” Watts said. “He was my only brother. We hunted, just best friends. We talked every day. We were just out to eat two nights ago with my mother. I just wish I could hug him and tell him I loved him one more time.”

According to Earl Watts, his brother had woken up to the sounds of someone stealing his trailer containing a racing car.

”I got a call while I was in bed that my brother had pursued somebody in his car,” Watts said. “His wife said he didn’t have a cellphone or a weapon or anything on him. So I was worried when he said that.”

“Apparently [Kevin] caught up with them, wrecked into the back of the trailer and apparently he had totaled the car,” Watts said.

“[Kevin] worked every day to take care of his family,” Watts said. “And somebody stealing his belongings, which any of us would have pursued somebody. You have a $150 thousand race car and then to be shot like that.”

