Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person went to the hospital Saturday night with minor injuries after a car was shot at on the Watterson Expressway.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., when a driver was on the entrance ramp to I-264 West at Poplar Level, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Smiley said the driver went to Audubon Hospital and one of the passengers was treated for “superficial wounds caused by flying glass”. 

LMPD continues the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time. 

None of the passengers in the car were hit by the gunshot.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Voted most likely to succeed in 2020
Voted most likely to succeed, Louisville Male HS student jailed for murder
Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
LMPD are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead

Latest News

LMPD are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead
Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Two-hour delays issued for some Marshall Health department clinics.
FORECAST: Light snow and breezy winds round out the weekend
Family members confirmed with WAVE the victim was 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large