Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person went to the hospital Saturday night with minor injuries after a car was shot at on the Watterson Expressway.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m., when a driver was on the entrance ramp to I-264 West at Poplar Level, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Smiley said the driver went to Audubon Hospital and one of the passengers was treated for “superficial wounds caused by flying glass”.

LMPD continues the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

None of the passengers in the car were hit by the gunshot.

