FORECAST: Light snow and breezy winds round out the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flurries and light snow showers this morning

Warmer temperatures Monday

Bitter cold returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brings cloudy skies with a small chance for light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures top out near 40 degrees. Any light snow showers left Sunday evening will taper off. Skies turn partly cloudy as lows dip down into the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a few morning flurries possible. Slightly warmer with highs in the 40s. Partly cloudy Monday evening with increasing clouds overnight. Lows near the freezing mark.

Looking ahead towards Tuesday, the models have really backed off on any chances of precipitation with a lack of moisture across the region. Precipitation chances have been removed, but confidence is high that bitterly cold temperatures will still return mid-week. Highs could potentially only warm into the 20s across WAVE Country. Stay tuned.

