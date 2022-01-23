Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Light snow and breezy winds round out the weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flurries and light snow showers this morning
  • Warmer temperatures Monday
  • Bitter cold returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday brings cloudy skies with a small chance for light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures top out near 40 degrees. Any light snow showers left Sunday evening will taper off. Skies turn partly cloudy as lows dip down into the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a few morning flurries possible. Slightly warmer with highs in the 40s. Partly cloudy Monday evening with increasing clouds overnight. Lows near the freezing mark.

Looking ahead towards Tuesday, the models have really backed off on any chances of precipitation with a lack of moisture across the region. Precipitation chances have been removed, but confidence is high that bitterly cold temperatures will still return mid-week. Highs could potentially only warm into the 20s across WAVE Country. Stay tuned.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

