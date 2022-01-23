FORECAST: Warmest day of the week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Calm and chilly tonight

Warmest day Monday

Back to the deep freeze Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds begin to break apart for partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will dip down to the 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with a few morning flurries and afternoon sprinkles possible. Slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy Monday evening with increasing clouds overnight. We can’t rule out a few flurries overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows in the 20s.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday, bringing cloud cover and MUCH colder weather. At this time, little to no precipitation is expected.

Winds will be gusty at times with falling temperatures likely through the afternoon and evening. Bitter cold temperatures settle in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures return to near normal on Thursday, then we’re tracking a slight chance of snow on Friday.

