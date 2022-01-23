Support Local Businesses
Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert on Sunday for 30-year-old Kenneth Scott Higgins.

Higgins has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 23 and was last seen around 2:00 a.m. from the 120 block of East Lowry Lane, Sergeant R. Guy Miller said.

Higgins is described to be approximately six-foot-tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He is Schizophrenic and is currently not taking his medication, Miller said.

No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on Higgin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

