Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Jan. 23 designated as Maternal Health Awareness Day

(123RF)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, approximately 700 women are dying in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The maternal mortality rate, or when a woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth or within one year of birth is higher in the United States than any other resource-rich nation.

Specifically, 44 percent of maternal deaths happen within 42 days of childbirth, according to the CDC. Kentucky’s maternal mortality rate is unfortunately one of the highest in the nation.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, black women experience mortality at a rate three times higher than white women.

Maternal mortality can happen for several different reasons, including postpartum hemorrhage, eclampsia, obstructed labor and sepsis.

Many developing nations lack adequate health care and family planning, resulting in pregnant women having minimal access to skilled labor and emergency care, and unsafe abortions.

“It’s important for women to get care from an obstetric provider to engage with the women about risk factors for complications in pregnancy like monitoring for diabetes and risk of pre term births,” Dr. Lyndsey Neese, obstetrician and medical director of quality for women’s services at Norton Healthcare said. “It’s important to attend your prenatal visits. It’s important to ask questions and share with your provider if something doesn’t feel right.”

The CDC’s Hear Her campaign lists symptoms women and their families should look for up to a year after childbirth including constant severe headaches, vision changes, fever, vomiting and more.

The death of a woman during pregnancy, at delivery, or soon after delivery is a tragedy for her family and for society as a whole.

With the amount of women impacted each year, ACOG observes Maternal Health Awareness Day on Jan. 23 to spread awareness about the urgency of the country’s maternal mortality crisis.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Voted most likely to succeed in 2020
Voted most likely to succeed, Louisville Male HS student jailed for murder
Kayfield Academy II had a sign on the door saying it is closed until further notice on Jan. 21...
Louisville childcare center under investigation after child dies
LMPD are investigating a double shooting that killed one person Saturday morning.
LMPD investigating double shooting, one person dead

Latest News

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man who was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23
Golden Alert issued for Lexington man
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24
If found safe, please bring him to the store manager at PetSmart (10308 Westport Road) or...
Reward offered for cat stolen from Louisville PetSmart
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating