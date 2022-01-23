JCPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School teachers and students will be returning to in person learning starting Monday, Jan. 24.

Over the past few days, the total number of COVID-19 cases among staff has dropped, according to a letter sent from JCPS.

That said, fewer JCPS employees will be in quarantine, and the district believes there is an adequate amount of staff members, substitute teachers, bus drivers and other staff available to safely reopen school buildings.

Buses will resume their regular routes in the morning and afternoon, the letter said.

Food service will resume in cafeterias as well as in-school COVID-19 testing for students who have signed up for it.

In their letter, JCPS recognized the return to in-person learning may be difficult for some families. The district believes it is important to get students back to in-person learning, making this a difficult decision.

JCPS said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers daily to ensure in-person instruction can continue.

They assure they are putting forth their best efforts to keep everyone healthy and safe.

