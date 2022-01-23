Support Local Businesses
Lexington man found safe after Golden Alert

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man who was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23
Golden Alert issued for Lexington man who was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23(Lexington Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Kenneth Scott Higgins, 30, was found safe on Sunday night, a Lexington Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Higgins has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 23 and was last seen around 2:00 a.m. from the 120 block of East Lowry Lane, Sergeant R. Guy Miller said.

Higgins is described to be approximately six-foot-tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He is Schizophrenic and is currently not taking his medication, Miller said.

No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on Higgin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

