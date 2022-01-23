LMPD: ‘Operation Return Home’ issued for missing Louisville boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for a missing 12-year-old boy on Sunday.

Carter Sullivan Duncan went missing on Sunday, Jan. 23 from the 500 block of Oak Branch Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Duncan is described as five-foot-tall, weighing around 135 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Ellis said Duncan has expressed the desire to harm himself.

Duncan is most likely wearing a bright blue or black winter coat liner, depending on which side is turned out.

Just talked to Missing Persons.