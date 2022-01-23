Support Local Businesses
New walk-in COVID-19 testing site comes to heart of downtown Louisville

(KPTV file image.)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every week it seems those in need of a COVID-19 test can’t get their hands on one.

To help with this, a new testing site is opening at 707 South Third Street, right in the heart of downtown Louisville.

“When you look at things like the nursing shortage, when you look at things like hospitalization rates,” Director of Clinical Nursing for Kentucky’s Galen College Brittney Welch said. “We have seen them climbing through COVID. There needs to be relief.”

To lesson some of the testing demand off local hospitals, Galen College of Nursing along with Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory will operate the testing site Monday through Friday.

“Let’s provide them with an outpatient clinic where they can simply stop in and get a COVID test and it’s convenient to where they work or where they live, without having to go into the ER,” Welch said.

This new testing site is offering just about every COVID test available, from Saliva Direct to PCR. Depending on the test, folks will be able to have results within 24 to 48 hours.

The site will not only help alleviate pent up testing demand, but also help educate future healthcare providers.

“It’s really about being creative with what we do with our students to assist,” Welch said. “Not only to mitigate COVID, but to help with the nursing shortage.”

The hope is that this new site will give people easy access to testing when they need it and free any barriers that would prevent anyone from having access to testing.

Unlike most sites, no appointment is needed, which means people can get tested at their leisure.

The site is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

