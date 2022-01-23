Reward increased for safe return of Louisville PetSmart kitten

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kaydee’s Promise Feline Rescue is still searching for their stolen kittens.

They have increased the reward for the safe return of Jalapeno to $1,000, after he was was stolen out of the window box with his cage card that had all of his vital information last weekend.

(Story continues below)

Kaydee's Promise has increased their reward to $1,000 (Kaydee's Promise)

According to their email, Jalapeno was stolen from the PetSmart cat room on 10308 Westport Road some time between 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, and 1:00 p.m. the next day.

There are no cameras inside the area or near the door, they said.

Jalapeno is microchipped to Kaydee’s Promise Feline Rescue, and police reports have been filed, they said.

If found safe or if anyone or has information on Jalapeno’s whereabouts, please call Kaydee’s Promise founder, Melanie Conners at (502) 338-3861.

You can also bring him to the store manager at PetSmart located at 10308 Westport Road or Banfield Pet Hospital inside the store.

Volunteers are extremely upset over the theft, and are concerned about the well-being of Jalapeno.

Other rescue organizations are helping Kaydee’s Promise with the search.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.