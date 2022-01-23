Support Local Businesses
Reward offered for cat stolen from Louisville PetSmart

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kaydee’s Promise Feline Rescue is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of one of their kittens that was stolen out of the window box with his cage card last weekend.

According to their email, Jalapeno was stolen from the PetSmart cat room on 10308 Westport Road some time between 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 15, and 1:00 p.m. the next day.

Jalapeno is microchipped to Kaydee’s Promise Feline Rescue, and police reports have been filed, they said.

If found safe or if anyone or has information on Jalapeno’s whereabouts, please call Kaydee’s Promise founder, Melanie Conners at (502) 338-3861.

You can also bring him to the store manager at PetSmart located at 10308 Westport Road or Banfield Pet Hospital inside the store.

Volunteers are extremely upset over the theft, and are concerned about the well-being of Jalapeno.

