Suspect crashes car after police pursuit across counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested, accused of leading police in a multi-county chase.

David Johnson, 26, is facing several charges in Nelson County, including first degree assault and first degree fleeing or evading police.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Major Jason Paulley confirmed the Shepherdsville Police Department assisted the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit Friday night.

The person officers were in pursuit of crashed just West of Ridge Road on Cedar Grove Road in Bullitt County.

Paulley said he believes one suspect was taken to the hospital, and the driver was taken to jail by Nelson County sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.