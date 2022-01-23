Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified victims killed Saturday evening in a multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East.

Annette Mitchell, 64, and Eddie Robertson, 44, were riding in the same car when the crash happened, according to the coroner.

Around 6:55 p.m., Shively police officers were called to I-264 eastbound at Dixie Highway responding to a three vehicle crash, Sergeant Patrick Allen said.

When officers arrived, Mitchell and Robertson were pronounced dead at the scene, Allen said.

All lanes of I-264 eastbound at Dixie Highway have reopened since then.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation and is working to find information as to why the crash occurred.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.