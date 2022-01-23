Support Local Businesses
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East claimed the lives of two people Saturday evening.

Around 6:55 p.m., Shively police officers were called to I-264 eastbound at Dixie Highway responding to a three vehicle crash, Sergeant Patrick Allen said.

When officers arrived, two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Allen said.

All lanes of I-264 eastbound at Dixie Highway have reopened since then.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation and is working to find information as to why the crash occurred.

