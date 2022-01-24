Support Local Businesses
Alert issued for endangered missing person

An Operation return Home alert has been issued for Amanda Lewis, 53, of Louisville. She was last seen on November 24, 2021.
An Operation return Home alert has been issued for Amanda Lewis, 53, of Louisville. She was last seen on November 24, 2021.(Source: LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Operation Return Home alert has been issued by Louisville Metro police for a woman missing for two months.

Amanda Lewis, 53, of Louisville, was last seen in the 3800 block of Pflanz on November 24, 2021.

Lewis is 5′2″ tall and weighs 155 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, Lewis may be in the downtown Louisville area and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information about Amanda Lewis or her current location is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

