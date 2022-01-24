Support Local Businesses
Brackets unveiled for IHSAA girls basketball sectionals

Girls sectionals begin February 1
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - With just one week remaining in the high school girls basketball regular season, postseason action is about to tip off across the Hoosier State.

On Sunday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association held its annual blind sectional draw, where each team found out who they will play against in the opening round of the state tournament.

All of the sectional championship games will be played on Saturday, February 5.

The IHSAA sectional pairings are listed below:

CLASS 4A

Sectional 16 at Harrison

Game 1: Reitz (9-9) vs. Harrison (3-15)

Game 2: North (15-3) vs. Jasper (4-16)

Game 3: Central (7-14) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Castle (15-4) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

CLASS 3A

Sectional 31 at Washington

Game 1: Princeton (9-8) vs. Vincennes Lincoln (13-8)

Game 2: Washington (18-3) vs. Linton-Stockton (12-7)

Game 3: Sullivan (17-4) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Pike Central (4-15) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 32 at Gibson Southern

Game 1: Gibson Southern (14-6) vs. Boonville (7-12)

Game 2: Memorial (17-4) vs. Mount Vernon (4-16)

Game 3: Bosse (0-21) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Heritage Hills (11-8) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

CLASS 2A

Sectional 47 at North Knox

Game 1: North Knox (15-6) vs. Mitchell (11-7)

Game 2: South Knox (11-10) vs. Eastern Greene (16-5)

Game 3: Paoli (14-7) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Loogootee (6-15) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 48 at Forest Park

Game 1: Southridge (10-10) vs. North Posey (8-10)

Game 2: South Spencer (15-5) vs. Forest Park (17-3)

Game 3: Tell City (3-15) vs. Mater Dei (12-9)

Game 4: Perry Central (6-14) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 6: Championship

CLASS 1A

Sectional 63 at North Daviess

Game 1: Shoals (5-13) vs. Barr-Reeve (7-13)

Game 2: Orleans (4-16) vs. Vincennes Rivet (15-5)

Game 3: Washington Catholic (3-12) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: North Daviess (7-13) vs. Winner of Game 2

Game 5: Championship

Sectional 64 at Wood Memorial

Game 1: Tecumseh (13-7) vs. Springs Valley (11-9)

Game 2: Wood Memorial (6-11) vs. Northeast Dubois (14-4)

Game 3: Cannelton (7-12) vs. Winner of Game 1

Game 4: Championship

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

