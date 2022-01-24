Bullitt County widow speaks out following death of husband

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County widow is reeling after her husband was shot and killed, all while investigators look for the men responsible.

42-year-old Kevin Watts was an auto racing enthusiast, hunter, father and husband.

“He had a lot of racing fans. He loved to hunt. He hunted every day he could,” the victim’s widow, Nicole Watts said.

Watts mourns her husband after someone shot and killed him protecting his property.

“My oldest son, he’s very angry that someone took his father away from him,” Watts said.

This all happened early Saturday morning. Bullitt County investigators said two men were attempting to steal her husband’s trailer, which held a race car inside.

In hearing the commotion outside, he went out to stop them.

“You hear your property going down the road, anybody else would probably jump in their car and chase after it too, because once it’s gone, you know you’re probably never going to get it back,” Watts said.

The grieving widow and her family wish the burglars would have just run away instead of shooting and killing him.

“They could have just run into the woods, and no one would know who they were, but they shot somebody,” Watts said.

Bullitt County deputies are still searching for those two men. Deputies have been canvassing the area for days looking for any information that could lead to their arrest.

“Someone has seen them at a gas station or on cameras or stores,” Watts said. “They have had to stop and get gas.”

On Monday, the family made funeral arrangements as they try to look for peace in an ongoing sea of uncertainty.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward.

